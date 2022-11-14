Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Says She Laughed Out Loud When She Found Out She Won
“My daughter and I just looked at each other..."
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta could barely contain her emotions when she found out she had won and was about to become a millionaire.
Sandra Gardner, from Cold Lake, bought her ticket from 7-Eleven at 5202 55A St. during the afternoon before the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
A few days after, she checked her ticket using the Lotto Spot app and saw that she had matched all seven numbers and won one of the draw's Maxmillions prizes.
It was at that moment she realized she was about to become a millionaire.
“My daughter and I just looked at each other and laughed,” she said.
Gardner then went to a nearby store to check her ticket on the self-checker once again before heading to a cashier who was able to confirm her win by scanning the ticket at the terminal.
While she said the news of her win "still hasn't sunk in yet," Gardner has started to make plans with how to spend her windfall.
“I want to share some with my family and purchase a new car in the spring,” she said.
Gardner joins a long list of Alberta Lotto Max winners, including a Calgarian who wants to help a friend in need with his winnings.
A woman from Edmonton also had to check her ticket nine times before she believed she'd won.
Another Calgary resident is the lucky holder of a winning Lotto Max ticket worth an enormous $70 million. However, as of November 2, the huge prize hadn't been claimed.
