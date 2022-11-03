Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Asked Her Husband 'How Many Zeros' Are In $1M & Was In Disbelief
She checked her ticket nine times to be sure!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta had to check her ticket a total of nine times to believe that her $1 million win was real.
Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra of Edmonton bought her ticket from Save On Foods at 6260 199 St. NW in Edmonton just a couple of hours before the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Even after she discovered the big win on October 21, she couldn't quite believe it. "I was in disbelief," she said.
Esguerra checked her ticket six times with the self-checker, but still, it didn't feel real. So, she checked it three more times with the app. After all that, she confirmed she had won $1 million by asking her husband, "How many zeroes are in a million?"
Now that it's all confirmed, Esguerra does have some plans with her new riches.
"I want to enjoy the moment and make sure my family is taken care of," she said.
"I'm still shocked and thankful for the blessing," she added.
A few Alberta Lotto Max winners have been in shock this month. One woman thought she won $1 million, but it turns out that she forgot to put her glasses on. In reality, she had won $100,000. Still — not too shabby!
Someone else told their partner that they had won, but they thought it was all a joke. They even asked to check the ticket themselves!
A winning ticket for the $70 million jackpot in the October 21 Lotto Max draw was also bought in Calgary.