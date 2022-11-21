Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Didn't Know A Life-Changing Ticket Was In Her Wallet For Weeks
She found it while cleaning!
A Lotto Max winner was a millionaire and didn't even know it because her winning ticket was folded up in her wallet along with other disregarded receipts.
Megan Klain won big in the October 7 Lotto Max draw, but it wasn't until three weeks later that she realized she had won $1 million. She bought her ticket from Mobil at 4 Clearview Market Way in Red Deer on October 5. Then, on October 29, she found her winning ticket while doing some cleaning.
"I was cleaning out my wallet and found my ticket folded up with the receipt," she said.
Luckily, she didn't just toss the contents of her wallet but found the ticket and used the Lotto Spot app to scan the lottery ticket. She was shocked to say the least.
"I just cried. It's so amazing," she added. "To think I was carrying it around for weeks!"
Even though it said that she had won, she didn't exactly believe it. Klain scanned her winning lottery ticket five times and then brought it to a store to make sure she really did win.
Confirm they did, and just in time for the honeymoon!
Klain said that she got married last month and now has big plans.
"We're going to go on a honeymoon! Buy a house and save for a rainy day," she said.
As for how it feels to be a lottery winner, Klain said that "it's all just so wonderful."
Another Lotto Max winner had the winning ticket literally fall onto his lap.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.