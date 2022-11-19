Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 18 Are In & It's A $43 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 18 draw have been revealed now so get your tickets out!
With this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is a massive $43 million which means we're so close to reaching $50 million and having Maxmillions available to be won again.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on November 18 are 3, 5, 11, 17, 26, 42 and 49. Then, the bonus is 27.
With Encore, the number you want on your ticket to win big is 7308384.
Nobody is the winner of the $43 million jackpot that is up for grabs with this draw.
The next Lotto Max draw will have a $50 million jackpot available to be won and two Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 15?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 15 draw were 9, 12, 13, 22, 25, 35 and 47. Also, the bonus was 24.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number was 0354195.
There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for the $36 million jackpot that was offered with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.