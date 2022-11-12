Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 11 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot

So much money is up for grabs!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Lotto Max tickets.

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 11 have been released and you should get your tickets out to see if you're a winner.

There is a $29 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw so check your numbers now!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 11?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 11 draw are 5, 23, 34, 35, 46, 47 and 50, with 10 as the bonus.

If you also got Encore on your tickets, the winning number is 9776277 for this draw.

Nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers which means there is no winner of this $29 million jackpot.

So, for the next Lotto Max draw on November 15, the jackpot will be bumped up to $36 million!

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 8?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 8 draw were 4, 7, 14, 18, 26, 40 and 42. Also, 12 was the bonus.

For Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 4140189.

There was no winner for this draw so the $23 million jackpot that was available to be won went unclaimed.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

From Your Site Articles
    Lisa Belmonte
    Trending Senior Staff Writer
    Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on government of Canada jobs and is based in Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...