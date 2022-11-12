Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 11 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot
So much money is up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 11 have been released and you should get your tickets out to see if you're a winner.
There is a $29 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw so check your numbers now!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 11 draw are 5, 23, 34, 35, 46, 47 and 50, with 10 as the bonus.
If you also got Encore on your tickets, the winning number is 9776277 for this draw.
Nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers which means there is no winner of this $29 million jackpot.
So, for the next Lotto Max draw on November 15, the jackpot will be bumped up to $36 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 8?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 8 draw were 4, 7, 14, 18, 26, 40 and 42. Also, 12 was the bonus.
For Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 4140189.
There was no winner for this draw so the $23 million jackpot that was available to be won went unclaimed.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.