Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 4 Are In & It's An $18 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets and check your numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out and that means it's time to get your tickets to see if you won the jackpot or even just a free play.
For the Lotto Max on November 4, an $18 million jackpot is being offered and while it's not the $70 million, it's still a lot of cash to be won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 4 draw are 4, 8, 25, 27, 32, 33 and 34. The bonus number is 16.
When it comes to Encore, the number you want to see is 1985632.
There is no winner of the $18 million jackpot that is up for grabs in this draw.
That means the next Lotto Max draw on November 8 will have a $23 million jackpot available to be won!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on November 1 were 2, 23, 27, 34, 43, 46 and 49. Then, the bonus was 44.
For Encore, the winning number was 3596443.
Also, there were Maxmillions up for grabs and those winning numbers were:
- 1, 7, 12, 22, 32, 39 and 43
- 2, 5, 7, 19, 20, 30, and 46
- 2, 8, 18, 26, 33, 34 and 36
- 2, 12, 14, 28, 34, 38 and 39
- 4, 6, 18, 29, 31, 38 and 40
- 5, 6, 12, 14, 29, 40 and 43
- 7, 8, 9, 14, 41, 46 and 50
- 9, 11, 14, 25, 37, 39 and 49
Nobody won any of the Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each but someone in Ontario bought a winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.