Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 8 Are In & It's A $23 Million Jackpot
Get those tickets out, folks!
If you picked up a ticket or two for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, it's officially time to see if you've become a millionaire.
The draw for November 8 has a respectable $23 million up for grabs if your ticket happens to have all seven Lotto Max winning numbers, which would be a very exciting way to celebrate hump day!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 8?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 4, 7, 14, 18, 26, 40 and 42, with the bonus being 12.
For those who tried their luck with Encore, that lucky number is 4140189.
No one picked up a winning ticket for the $23 million jackpot, which means the draw on Friday, November 11 will be an estimated $29 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the previous draw on November were 4, 8, 25, 27, 32, 33 and 34. The bonus number was 16.
The winning Encore number was 1985632.
Since no one bought a winning ticket, the jackpot for the draw on November 8 got bumped up to $23 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
