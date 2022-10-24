A Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Could be $70M Richer & Not Even Know It Yet
Check your tickets now! 💰
Someone in Alberta is having a pretty life-changing week without even knowing it, as a winning Lotto Max ticket was bought in the province and has landed the winner the enormous $70 million jackpot.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket in the Friday, October 21 draw was bought in Calgary, so anyone that picked up a Lotto Max ticket in the city might want to check their tickets ASAP as they could be in for a huge surprise.
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw to win the prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
The huge win has been a long time coming, with record-breaking 21 draws before a winning ticket was bought.
This is also the second time an enormous $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in the Prairies this year.
However, Albertans are probably hoping it isn't a repeat of the last time someone bought their winning Lotto Max ticket in the province, and it turned out it was actually someone from Saskatchewan.
In April, the winner from Regina bought a Lotto Max ticket in Dunmore, Alberta on the way to a family ski trip in B.C. and ended up winning $70 million.
The latest winner joins a host of Lotto Max winners in the province, with several people securing a cool $1 million over the last few months, including an Edmonton man who was excited to send his best friend on vacation.
A man from Cochrane also won $13 million in an August draw and kept the full amount from his wife at first.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.