Lotto Max Winner Just Took Home $70M & It's The Biggest Jackpot His Province Has Ever Seen
He joked that it "ruined" his family's ski trip.
The Lotto Max winner for the $70 million dollar jackpot has been announced, and he had a decidedly interesting response to the life-changing news.
In a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Regina resident Dale McEwen detailed how the news of his big win "ruined" his family's ski trip.
While driving through Alberta on their way to B.C., the Saskatchewan resident picked up a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on April 1.
The night after the draw, McEwan decided to check his ticket while waiting to go to dinner and said he couldn't believe his eyes when the app told him he was about to become a multimillionaire.
He immediately shared the news with his partner and they tried to figure out if the news was real.
“We sat there dumbfounded for a while,” McEwen said of the moment. “We didn’t know what to do, so I signed the ticket right away and then we called the phone number on the back.”
Due to the big news, the family decided to end their trip early to get back to Saskatchewan and begin the process of claiming their money.
“Ski trip ruined!” he said with a laugh while claiming the prize earlier this month, although $70 million probably helps soothe the sting of that.
“I can’t even describe it,” McEwan said about the big win.
“Dreaming about winning and actually winning are two very different feelings. You think you know what it would feel like, but when it’s in your hands, your mind will not stop and you can’t even sleep.”
As for what he plans to do with the money, McEwan already has some ideas.
“We’re just going to use it to help family, do some travelling and we’re going to upgrade a few things,” McEwan shared.
“It is stressful – but not a bad stress,” he said with a laugh.
