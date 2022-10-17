Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Had To Do A Double-Take & Is Sending His Best Friend On Vacation
He had to count all the zeros to believe it!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta was so surprised to have hit the jackpot, he had to double-check his ticket when after the cashier revealed he won $1 million.
Kevin Rahmani from Edmonton bought his Lotto Max ticket on September 21 from Circle K at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard N.W., ahead of the lotto draw.
When he went back to the same store a week later, he decided to check his ticket where he discovered his windfall. But he was reluctant to believe it at first.
"The cashier told me I won a million dollars," he said.
However, when the cashier returned his ticket, Rahmani still had to count all the zeroes before he was happy to share the news with his loved ones. Once he was sure it was true, he began calling his family.
"I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store," he said.
As for how to spend his winnings, Rahmani also has some pretty big plans.
"I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves," he said.
"It is overwhelming and surreal. I'm still in shock over it," he added.
Rahmani is just one of the lucky Lotto Max winners in the province recently. One Alberta man scored a cool $13 million in a Lotto Max draw last month and he didn't tell his wife how much it was at first.
Another winner had to stop themselves from causing a commotion after discovering they had won.