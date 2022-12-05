Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $100 & Had To Check His Ticket Again
A pair of Lotto Max winners in Alberta thought they'd won a lot less and struggled to believe their luck.
Amber and Russel Palmateer bought their Lotto Max ticket from Flying J at 5329 Govenlock Mountain Rd. in Whitecourt ahead of the October 28 draw.
When they went to check the ticket using the Lotto Spot app, they were shocked to find out that they'd won $100,000 by matching the last six digits with the winning EXTRA number.
However, initially, Russel thought it was a lot less.
"When I first scanned it, I thought it was only $100," he said.
"I had to scan it again and still didn't believe it."
The Palmateer's plan to use their windfall towards paying off debt and said winning was a "relief."
Another Lotto Max winner from Hay Lakes found out that he'd scored $100,000 and had to check his ticket three more times before he really believed it.
Theodor Hanson bought his ticket a few hours before the October 21 draw from Hay Lakes Supermarket at 8 Main St.
Hanson and his daughter-in-law went back to the same store to check his tickets following the draw and used the self-checker.
It was then that he found he'd matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number but he had to scan his ticket three more times to be sure of his win.
Hanson already has plans for what to do with his winnings.
"I'm going to put it in the bank and invest it," he said.