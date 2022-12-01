Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Forgot All About Her Ticket For Months & Then Found Out She Won
She was clearing out her wallet when she found the winning ticket.
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta found out she had accidentally forgotten about a ticket and it turned out she had won big!
Krista Castagna, from the town of Sedgewick, bought a Lotto Max ticket way back in June from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615 - 54 Ellerslie Rd. S.W. in Edmonton. She put the ticket in her wallet and forgot all about it for months.
However, in November, Castagna finally got around to cleaning out her wallet and found the long-lost ticket. When she took the ticket into her local store and scanned it on the self-checker, she was shocked to discover she had won $100,000.
"I was in disbelief," she said.
It turns out she had matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number on the Lotto Max draw on June 28.
Castagna has already started making plans for how to spend the money, and she plans to put it toward her mortgage.
“It’s a wonderful gift. I'm so grateful,” she added.
Castagna isn't the only lucky Lotto Max winner in the province. A man from Calgary won a record-breaking $70 million on a Lotto Max draw in October and the pressure of holding onto the valuable ticket for so long was "nerve-wracking." He even had to buy a safety deposit box to keep it in.
Another Lotto Max winner from Spirit River won a cool $1 million and told his dad about the win first, but had a hard time convincing him that it wasn't a joke.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.