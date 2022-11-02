Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought His 'Lifelong Friend' Was Pranking Him When They Won Big
They have known each other since eighth grade!
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was skeptical when his lifelong friend told him that they had won $1 million together in the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
James Walsh was at a Walmart Supercentre in Nanaimo when he discovered the lottery win, and the amount almost made him pass out on the spot.
"I was in the Nanaimo Walmart at Woodgrove Mall, and checked the machine and counted the zeros," he said.
"I counted the zeros and thought 'no way!' and must have checked five times before I gave it to the clerk, I almost fainted," Walsh added.
The friends bought the lucky ticket from Honeymoon Bay Food & General Store on South Shore Rd., on Vancouver Island.
Walsh told his wife the big news, and his Lotto Max playing buddy Douglas Snitchuk, who thought he was pulling his leg. To be fair, who wouldn't have a hard time believing they had scored big playing the lottery?
The pair of friends live in Duncan and Abbotsford, and are going to use their new riches to travel and see some sport games. BCLC said that they have known each other since eighth grade, and have been playing the lottery together for years.
Walsh added that it feels "unreal" to have won $1 million.
Other people in the province have been lucky enough to score some big lottery wins too! One person told his wife the exciting news, but she thought that he was lying to her about it. Now they're taking their grandkids to Disneyland though!