BC Lotto Max Winner Says His Girlfriend Was So 'Ecstatic' She Made Him A T-Shirt
He's going to use the money to buy his dream car.
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. got an awesome surprise from his girlfriend when she found out about his big winnings.
Chad Madrigga, from Castlegar, B.C. bought his winning ticket from a Genelle General Store on 12th Avenue for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Madrigga was fixing his girlfriend's Jeep when he checked his ticket online and found out he had won a massive Maxmillions prize of $1 million — as well as $1 from the extra.
“She saw there was a winner in the area and insisted that I check my ticket and sure enough, a winner," Madrigga said.
He added, "you probably can’t publish what I said next!”
His girlfriend was so "ecstatic" about his winnings that she went out and bought him his very own custom-made t-shirt, which says, "I've got a million & one reasons to smile."
You can see Madrigga wearing it in his BCLC Lotto Max winner photo.
Aside from the cool tee, Madrigga already has an idea of what he's going to spend his winnings on.
For his first purchase, the lucky lotto winner plans on buying himself his dream car, a 1998 Dodge Viper.
“I’ve always wanted a Viper and a few times before I almost bought one, but then common sense kicked in,” he said.
Madrigga also plans on renovating his garage to make it bigger — for all his "cool new toys," he added.
Plus, he might take his family on a Canadian road trip across the country next year.
So far in 2022, more than $159 million has been redeemed by B.C. residents from Lotto Max.