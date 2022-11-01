Lotto Max Winner In BC Told His Wife About The Win & She Thought He Was Lying
They're going to take their grandchildren to Disneyland!
A Lotto Max winner from B.C. had his wife in complete disbelief when he told her that they had a winning Lotto Max ticket.
Ralph and Jan Janzen bought their lucky ticket from a Circle-K on 88 Avenue, in Langley, B.C., for the October 14 Lotto Max draw.
When Ralph checked his ticket on the Lotto! app, he found out they had won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million.
"I thought he was lying to me,” Jan said when Ralph told her that they had won the lottery.
"I brought reading glasses for her and showed her the winning amount on the Lotto! app," Ralph said.
The couple plans on using some of the winnings towards a fun-filled trip to Disneyland with their children and grandchildren. They also hope to escape to a warm and tropical destination in the upcoming season.
When BCLC asked the couple how they felt about winning the lottery, they replied, "fortunate, surreal!"
"We dreamt of helping our kids and grandkids if we ever won,” they added.
The Janzens weren't the only lucky lotto winners to take home a whopping sum of money this year.
Not too long ago, a father and his son won a massive $984,940.60 in the September 20 Lotto Max draw. The two played together for a decade before winning.
Another Lotto Max winner in B.C. learned he won $1 million in the September 13 Lotto Max Draw, all while he was at work and had to pretend like it was no big deal.
