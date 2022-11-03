Lotto Winner From BC 'Shocked' His Wife & 'Could Barely Speak' After Discovering He Won Big
"I had tears in my eyes."
This lottery winner in B.C. had his wife in complete shock after telling her he had a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Malery Messer bought his lucky ticket from a Walmart Supercentre in Westbank, B.C. for the October 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Messer checked his ticket at a self-checker in the same Walmart he bought it at and realized he won a massive prize of $1 million.
"I had tears in my eyes," Messer said.
He added, “I couldn't believe it and I could barely speak. I was too excited!"
Of course, Messer shared the exciting news of his big winnings with his wife.
"She was so shocked," he said.
Messer already has a good idea of how he's going to spend his winnings.
He plans on taking a trip to Hawaii and then an Alaskan cruise shortly afterwards.
Plus, he wants to donate to cancer research and share some of the winnings with his family.
"This win means being able to do the things we've always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family," Messer said.
Messer wasn't the only lotto winner in B.C. to win big, a few others can say they have been just as lucky too.
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. went to tell his wife about his big winnings and she totally thought he was lying to her. He won a sweet $1 million in the October 14 Lotto Max draw and now, the entire family is planning a trip to Disneyland.