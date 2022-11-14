BC Lotto Winner's Wife Didn't Believe Him At First & Called It 'Wishful Thinking'
Not quite the reaction he was expecting!
This lottery winner in B.C. had his wife in complete disbelief after showing her his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket.
David Galloway bought his lucky ticket from a Save-On-Foods on Sumas Way in Abbotsford, B.C., for the October 22, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Galloway also checked his lottery ticket at the same grocery store, when he found out he had scored a massive $500,000.
“I was at Save-On-Foods and checked my tickets on the machine," Galloway said.
"I scanned my winning ticket and saw what it said, and had to scan a few more times, before asking the cashier to check,” he added.
Galloway texted his wife an image of his big winnings, but she was quite skeptical about it.
It must be “wishful thinking,” she said, before realizing he actually won.
Galloway told BCLC that he was feeling relaxed and worry-free from the winnings.
"It will change my life,” he added.
The lucky Lotto 6/49 winner already plans to pay off his mortgage and is thinking about purchasing a vacation home.
Galloway wasn't the only person in B.C. to win some major cash from the lottery recently, a few other people have gotten to take home some big winnings too.
This lottery winner in B.C. completely shocked his wife and could barely speak after discovering he won $1 million in the October 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Another lottery winner in B.C. was shaking and crying when he found out he won $1 million in the October 18 Lotto Max draw and had to continue his work day, as if nothing had happened at all.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.