BC Lotto Max Winner & His Brother Both 'Cried A Lot' After Finding Out He Won Big
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. and his brother couldn't help but feel all the feels after finding out he won big.
Rajan Raj bought his lucky ticket from an Urban Choice Market on Davie Street in Vancouver for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Raj was in the same store that he purchased the ticket from when he found out he had won a sweet $500,000 on one of his tickets.
“I checked a few tickets and they were small wins, then I checked the winning ticket and I was sweating,” Raj said.
His brother was the first person to be told about his winnings and the two “cried a lot,” he added.
Raj plans on celebrating his big winnings with some close friends and family and might even end up planning something for next summer.
"It’s a dream come true," he said.
Raj wasn't the only person in B.C. to win the lottery recently, a few others have been able to score some cash from their Lotto Max tickets as well.
One Lotto Max winner from Surrey, B.C. also realized he had won $500,000 and was ecstatic to share the news of his winnings with his girlfriend.
Another Lotto Max winner from Surrey, B.C. was shaking and crying when he found out he had won $1 million and went to work that same day as if nothing had happened at all.
Altogether, lottery players in B.C. in 2022 have won over a whopping $157 million from Lotto Max.