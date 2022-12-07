Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

lotto 649

Lotto Winner In BC Didn't Think She Won At First & Had To Check Her Ticket Again

"I didn't check the little number at the bottom." 👀

Vancouver Staff Writer
Yolanda Gayasco.

BCLC

A Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. almost didn't realize she won a massive amount of money, after looking at her ticket.

Yolanda Gayasco from Chilliwack, B.C., bought her lucky ticket from a Real Canadian Superstore on Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack, for the November 19, Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I checked my ticket online, but I didn't check the little number at the bottom," Gayasco said.

"I didn't think I won but then I took the ticket to the Save-On-Foods on Yale Road to check," she added.

After double-checking her Lotto 6/49 ticket, she found out she won a whopping $1 million.

Gayasco was excited to share the news of her winning with her husband, so much so, that she had to go pick him up right away.

She plans on putting her winnings towards paying off her mortgage and planning a trip to the Philippines, in 2023.

When BCLC asked Gayasco how she felt about the big win, she replied, "I am so happy that I won Lotto 6/49!"

"I didn't think it was real,” she added.

Gayasco wasn't the only lucky lotto winner in B.C., a few others have scored some major cash too.

A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a bunch of emotions, after finding out he won $1 million in the October 18, Lotto Max draw.

Another Lotto Max winner in B.C. is feeling some big relief and is planning on moving back to Florida, after finding out he won $500,000 from the Extra, in the October 18 Lotto Max draw.

