BC Lotto Max Winner Says He's Feeling 'Big Relief' & Wants To Head Back To Florida
"I can have some golden years..."
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was feeling completely relieved after he realized he won some big cash.
Richard Prest bought his lucky ticket from a Safeway on Broadway and Macdonald in Vancouver, for the October 28, Lotto Max draw.
Prest was in a corner store when he had the cashier validate his ticket and found out he won a whopping $500,000, from the Extra on his Lotto Max ticket.
“I first told my cousin in Ontario and she was very happy for me,” Prest said.
The Lotto Max winner already has a few plans for how he is going to spend his winnings.
Prest hopes to spend Christmas with his brother and his kids in Winnipeg, and wants to return to Florida, after living there for 25 years.
“It’s a big relief," Prest said.
"I can have some golden years and it will allow me to do some of the things I’ve always wanted,” he added.
Prest wasn't the only person to win the lottery in B.C., a few others have been able to call themselves just as lucky too.
One Lotto Max winner in B.C. and his brother couldn't help but feel all the feels, after finding out he had won a sweet $500,000 in the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Another Lotto Max winner in B.C. was shaking and crying when he found out he had won a massive $1 million and went to work that same day as if nothing had happened at all.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.