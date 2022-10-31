Lotto Max Winner In BC 'Didn't Believe It' At First & His Daughter Was 'Thrilled'
"I first thought, 'wow.'"
A Lotto Max winner from B.C. could not believe his eyes when he checked his Lotto Max ticket and found out he had won a huge sum of money.
Brian Schwemler bought his lucky winning ticket from the Canco on BC-3A in Keremeos, B.C., for the September 27 Lotto Max draw.
When he went to go scan his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App, he found out the unbelievable news that he had won a massive $500,000.
"I first thought, 'wow’,” Schwemler said.
"When I scanned the ticket, I didn't believe it," he added.
Schwemler first broke the amazing news of his winnings to his daughter.
"We showed her the scanned ticket on the app," he said.
BCLC said she was "thrilled for him."
With the large winning, Schwemler plans on taking some warm vacations. He is also quite excited to have more financial freedom in his life.
When BCLC asked Schwemle how he felt about winning the prize, he said that “it's too hard to describe!”
There have been a few lucky lotto winners in B.C.
Recently, a father-son duo who played together for a decade won big and got to take home a sweet $984,940.60, in the September 20, Lotto Max draw.
Another Lotto Max winner in B.C. found out he was $1 million richer while he was at work and had to act as if nothing had happened. He won in the September 13, Lotto Max Draw.
This Lotto Max winner from B.C. also could not believe it when he found out he had won $1 million in the September 30, Lotto Max draw.