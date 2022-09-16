A Lotto Winner In BC Told His Family The Exciting News & They Didn't Believe Him
They had to check for themselves!
This Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. just scored a whopping $1 million jackpot, but it took a minute for his family to believe him. They actually had to scan the ticket for themselves, to know that it was real!
Lender Sampang from Burnaby, B.C. scored big in the August 27 Lotto 6/49 draw, after buying the lottery ticket from a Cascades Husky gas station.
"I checked my ticket on my Lotto! app at home and was in shock," said Sampang.
"My wife and daughter also scanned the ticket on their Lotto! apps because they didn't believe that I had won," he added.
Now he hopes to spend some of his winnings on travelling and purchasing his very own home. When he was asked by BCLC how he felt about winning the lottery, he said, "this means that I will no longer have to stress about housing."
"I have always dreamt of buying my own home,” he added.
Turns out, more than a few people in B.C. have been lucky enough to win the lottery lately.
This B.C. lotto winner was also in disbelief when he thought he had originally only won $15, and realized he had actually won $500,000.
Another lotto winner in B.C. thought that the machine was totally broken when he went to go scan his ticket and found out he had won a massive $2 million.
"So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $92 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49," according to BCLC media relations.