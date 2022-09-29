A Lotto Max Winner In BC Was 'So Shocked' That He Didn't Even Know Who To Call At First
"I feel a sense of peace."
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was in such shock after winning $500,000 that he didn't even know who to call first to share the great news with.
James Naabye from Squamish, B.C., found out he had won the Extra prize from the September 16 Lotto Max Draw after checking the Lotto! App and was surprised by the amount he scored. He even went to a 7-Eleven gas station to confirm his winnings.
He bought his lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven on Cleveland Ave. in Squamish.
"The first thing that crossed my mind was 'who do I call?'" he said.
Naaybe ended up texting his wife to let her know that he had won, before telling anyone else.
"We get to start over and live comfortably at the same time," said Naaybe.
He is taking now his time to think about how he will spend his winnings, but he does hope that he can take a trip to Europe eventually.
"I won’t have to work as much anymore. Honestly, I feel a sense of peace in myself," he added.
Naaybe wasn't the only lucky lotto winner in the province to recently score some major cash, a few other people have found themselves winning the lottery too.
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. secured a whopping $1 million from the September 2 draw and was super excited to share the big news with his wife.
Another Lotto Max winner in B.C. won $1 million and got so excited that his wife actually thought he had a heart attack.