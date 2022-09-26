Lotto Max Winner In BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Wife & Her Reaction Didn't Disappoint
He was in "complete shock" after discovering how much he won!
A B.C. Lotto Max winner said that he was the "most excited" to share the news of his big $1 million win with his wife, and her reaction was pure elation.
Christopher Ritter from North Vancouver found out he won a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize from the September 2 Lotto Max draw at a convenience store and was in total shock.
"I scanned my ticket and it came up as $1 million and a free play. I thought, ‘holy crow,'" he added.
He bought his ticket from the BJ & Sons Tobacconists on Melville Street in Vancouver, and after discovering the life-changing win, he couldn't wait to share the news with his wife. He told her first about the windfall and she was just as excited as him.
“I was most excited to share the news with my wife. Her reaction was elation, she was happy," he said.
The couple are planning to jet off to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a relaxing vacation by the pool, to celebrate the massive win. Ritter said that he also is going to pay off his mortgage with his new riches.
"I'm thrilled and glad that I’ve had such a remarkable thing happen," he added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.