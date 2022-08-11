BC Lotto Winner's Wife Didn't Believe Him At First & Now They're Going On A Bucket List Trip
"It's life changing!"
A lotto winner in B.C. won big, but his wife couldn't believe the news at first. Luckily it sank in and now the couple is going on a dream vacation with the Lotto 6/49 win.
The lucky winner, named James Honeyman, is from Nanaimo, B.C. and bought his winning lottery ticket on the BCLC PlayNow website. He was about to head to the golf course when he discovered that he was $1 million richer, from the July 23 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Honeyman said that he was sitting out on the sundeck of his house when he bought the ticket.
"I checked the Lotto! app at home the Sunday morning after the draw and saw the $1,000,000 prize pop up, which was unbelievable," he added.
He then went to tell his wife about the big win and said that she didn't actually believe him at first. After he managed to convince her, they started planning a trip to a dream destination — Panama.
Honeyman said, "It has always been on our bucket list to go on a cruise through the Panama Canal. I’ve been looking into a luxury cruise!"
As for how it feels to suddenly be a millionaire, Honeyman said that it is "life changing," and means that the couple can enjoy an easier retirement.
