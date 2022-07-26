Lotto Winner In BC Was In 'Disbelief' After Realizing He Won A 'Life Changing' Amount
He thought it was just $15 at first, but was missing some zeros!
A Lotto 6/49 winner from B.C. was in absolute disbelief after he thought he had won only $15, and it turned out to be a whopping $500,000.
The lottery winner, named Mohammad Golchehreh, lives in Coquitlam, B.C., and was sitting at home when he won the Extra prize on the July 20, Lotto 6/49 draw.
He purchased the lucky winning ticket from a Save-On-Foods on Market Crossing and Marine Way in Burnaby and was in shock when he won.
“I thought it must only be $15 that I won. I checked it again, and it said $500,000, and I was still in disbelief,” Golchehreh said.
With his winnings, he hopes to help out his children and take a trip to England to see his brother.
“Winning is life changing. There’s less to worry about and I’m able to help my family,” he added.
Golchehreh wasn't the only B.C. resident to win the lottery this year. Some people have taken home some serious money, and a few have found themselves in the same state of disbelief after winning the lottery.
One lotto winner from B.C. could not believe her eyes and thought the machine was actually broken when she found out she had won $500,000. After reality settled in, she planned on taking a dream trip to the Mediterranean.
Another lotto winner from B.C. had a hard time believing he won an astonishing $1 million and planned to travel by car across all of Canada once it all sunk in.