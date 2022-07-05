NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought The Machine Was Broken & Now Is Going On Her Dream Trip

"I was in such disbelief I had to check three times if I really won."

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Lotto Max winner Danielle Warren.

BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. can finally take the trip she's always dreamed of after winning $500,000 in the June 3 draw.

The lucky lottery winner, Danielle Warren, lives in Langley, B.C. and is using her new riches to go on her dream vacation to Greece with her boyfriend.

Warren was shopping at the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street when she decided to buy a Lotto Max ticket on a whim.

“While I was shopping, I made a last-minute decision to purchase a Lotto Max ticket,” Warren said.

She couldn't believe her luck when she found out she had won and actually thought the machine was broken. It wasn't until she checked her ticket three times that she let the news sink in.

"It feels unreal. I’m shocked, excited and overwhelmed, but I’m thankful to be set up well for retirement," she added.

On top of her trip to the Mediterranean and saving money for her retirement, Warren said she plans to look for a new home to buy with her winnings.

People all over B.C. have been getting pretty lucky. Another person won the lottery and now has to buy her nieces a puppy with her winnings.

Similar to Warren, a different B.C. resident couldn't believe it at first when he won and now is planning to go on a big trip.

According to BCLC, in 2022, lottery players in the province have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max alone.

