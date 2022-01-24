Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winner From BC Found Out He'd Won & His Sister Told Him She Needs A Swimming Pool

"I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry..."

Western Canada Editor
Lotto Max Winner From BC Found Out He'd Won & His Sister Told Him She Needs A Swimming Pool
BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. shared the exciting news with his sister, who told him she wanted a swimming pool with his new-found fame.

Anthony Gartner, from Prince George, won just over $130,000 from the Lotto Max draw on December 3 last year.

He bought his ticket from Walmart on Southridge Avenue but his interest was piqued when his wife told me someone in the Prince George had won.

He said: "I went to a gas station to check it, scanned it a few times, and then took it to the clerk. He said, ‘Congratulations!"

"I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry… I felt kind of dumb-founded that I actually won,” he recalled of his initial reaction. “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

After finding out he had won $131,378.20, he shared the news with his sister first.

He said: "She gave me a big congrats and then said, ‘By the way, I need a swimming pool'."

Gartner plans to use some of his prize to purchase his brother’s car that has been in the family for 57 years and may also purchase a new home.

Lottery winners in B.C. won an incredible $891 million in 2021.

The province's biggest winner was Christine Lauzon, from Burnaby, who won $70 million on a Lotto Max draw in September, even though she only went to the shop to buy peanuts.

Most recently, Anne Schmiedel, from Summerland, won $1 million and didn't even have to pay anything for her ticket because she was using her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw.

