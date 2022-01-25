Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Winner From BC Was 'Shaking & Freaking Out' After She Found Out She'd Won

"This can't be real!"

Vancouver Editor
Lotto Winner From BC Was 'Shaking & Freaking Out' After She Found Out She'd Won
BCLC

A lotto winner in B.C. couldn't believe her luck when she won the Lotto 6/49 draw, and neither could her daughter.

Jeanette Perks is now $47,849.70 richer after scoring big in the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on November 27, 2021.

A press release from BCLC said that Perks lives in Victoria, B.C., and was in total shock when she found out that she had just taken home the big sum of money!

She bought her ticket at a Rexall on Douglas St., and took it home with her. It was there that she scanned the ticket, and found out that she had won!

After scanning her winning ticket she literally thought that it wasn't real, unable to believe that her whole life just completely changed.

“It was a blur; I was shaking and freaking out,” she said in the release.

One scan of the ticket wasn't quite enough to convince her either. She said that she kept re-scanning it because she couldn't believe that she had actually won.

After finally being convinced that she was indeed a winner, she told her daughter. Like mother like daughter — she also could not believe it.

"She was in shock," Perks said.

After a big win, the real question is how they are going to spend it.

Perks said that she is going to be saving up the money for the most part. She did say though that she and her family celebrated the win over the holidays.

Recently, Anthony Gartner from Prince George won big in the Lotto Max. His sister heard the news and said she wanted a swimming pool!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A US Lottery Winner Found Out She Won By Checking Her Spam Folder & The Email Was Legit

She won a $3-million Mega Millions prize!

@MILottery | Twitter

Always check your spam folder.

A woman in Michigan was shocked to learn that she'd won a $3-million Mega Millions prize from an email in her spam folder, after forgetting about the draw entirely for a few weeks.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From BC Found Out He'd Won & His Sister Told Him She Needs A Swimming Pool

"I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry..."

BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. shared the exciting news with his sister, who told him she wanted a swimming pool with his new-found fame.

Anthony Gartner, from Prince George, won just over $130,000 from the Lotto Max draw on December 3 last year.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 21 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot

Do we have a winner? 💸

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time again and the Lotto Max winning numbers for January 21 have dropped!

There is a $10 million jackpot up for grabs with this draw and you can now see if you're taking home some cash or even just a free play.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

A Lotto Winner Told His Wife That He Won $1M & She Said To 'Quit Joking Around'

It wasn't a joke! 💰

BCLC

A lottery winner in B.C. has become $1 million richer!

The lucky man, Eric Emery, won the large sum of money from the Lotto 6/49 Christmas Day draw. Emery, from Surrey B.C., purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store on 200th Street in Langley, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Keep Reading Show less