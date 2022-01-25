Lotto Winner From BC Was 'Shaking & Freaking Out' After She Found Out She'd Won
"This can't be real!"
A lotto winner in B.C. couldn't believe her luck when she won the Lotto 6/49 draw, and neither could her daughter.
Jeanette Perks is now $47,849.70 richer after scoring big in the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on November 27, 2021.
A press release from BCLC said that Perks lives in Victoria, B.C., and was in total shock when she found out that she had just taken home the big sum of money!
She bought her ticket at a Rexall on Douglas St., and took it home with her. It was there that she scanned the ticket, and found out that she had won!
After scanning her winning ticket she literally thought that it wasn't real, unable to believe that her whole life just completely changed.
“It was a blur; I was shaking and freaking out,” she said in the release.
One scan of the ticket wasn't quite enough to convince her either. She said that she kept re-scanning it because she couldn't believe that she had actually won.
After finally being convinced that she was indeed a winner, she told her daughter. Like mother like daughter — she also could not believe it.
"She was in shock," Perks said.
After a big win, the real question is how they are going to spend it.
Perks said that she is going to be saving up the money for the most part. She did say though that she and her family celebrated the win over the holidays.
Recently, Anthony Gartner from Prince George won big in the Lotto Max. His sister heard the news and said she wanted a swimming pool!