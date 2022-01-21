A Lotto Winner Told His Wife That He Won $1M & She Said To ‘Quit Joking Around’
It wasn't a joke! 💰
A lotto winner in B.C. has officially become $1 million richer!
The lucky man, Eric Emery, found out he won this large sum of money from the Lotto 6/49 Christmas Day draw. Emery is from Surrey B.C. and purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store on 200th St., in Langley.
A press release from BCLC said that he was in disbelief after finding out he was a winner. He checked the ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart close to where he purchased it and thought that it might be an error at first.
"I saw the one and a bunch of zeros and thought maybe it was a binary-error code,” he said.
No binary-error codes here though — he actually had won the lottery!
“Every Monday, my wife asks me, ‘Did you make me a millionaire?’ I knew she would ask me again when I got home and…I told her that I won a million dollars,” he said in the release.
Emery's wife was absolutely beside herself and told him to "quit joking around."
She then started crying in shock when she found out he was in fact not joking about the winnings.
She will no longer have to ask about being made a millionaire every Monday!
He said he will celebrate his winnings by dining out and going on a vacation — when safe to do so again!
On December 15, 2021, a woman in B.C. also won the Lotto Max draw with an astonishing $1 million winning on a free play.
Some big winnings for December!