Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

A Lotto Winner Told His Wife That He Won $1M & She Said To ‘Quit Joking Around’

It wasn't a joke! 💰

Vancouver Staff Writer
A Lotto Winner Told His Wife That He Won $1M & She Said To ‘Quit Joking Around’
BCLC| Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. has officially become $1 million richer!

The lucky man, Eric Emery, found out he won this large sum of money from the Lotto 6/49 Christmas Day draw. Emery is from Surrey B.C. and purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store on 200th St., in Langley.

A press release from BCLC said that he was in disbelief after finding out he was a winner. He checked the ticket at a Shoppers Drug Mart close to where he purchased it and thought that it might be an error at first.

"I saw the one and a bunch of zeros and thought maybe it was a binary-error code,” he said.

No binary-error codes here though — he actually had won the lottery!

“Every Monday, my wife asks me, ‘Did you make me a millionaire?’ I knew she would ask me again when I got home and…I told her that I won a million dollars,” he said in the release.

Emery's wife was absolutely beside herself and told him to "quit joking around."

She then started crying in shock when she found out he was in fact not joking about the winnings.

She will no longer have to ask about being made a millionaire every Monday!

He said he will celebrate his winnings by dining out and going on a vacation — when safe to do so again!

On December 15, 2021, a woman in B.C. also won the Lotto Max draw with an astonishing $1 million winning on a free play.

Some big winnings for December!

From Your Site Articles
lotto max

A Lottery Winner In BC Has A Skip In Her Step After Landing The $75K Prize In Quality Foods

It was an "unbelievable" win!

BCLC | Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. has a skip in her step after a big win!

The very lucky winner, Shirley Burke, won $75,000 from a BC/49 ticket. She is from Comox B.C. and purchased the winning ticket from a grocery store — Quality Foods on Guthrie Rd.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Asked Her Family To Pinch Her Because She Thought She Was Dreaming

"This is my first big win!"

OLG

After checking her numbers, an Ontario lottery winner was so ecstatic she asked her family if she was dreaming. Thankfully, she wasn't.

According to OLG, Queensville resident Olga Inozemtseva won an impressive $100,000 after matching six out of the seven Encore numbers during the December 31, 2021, Lotto Max draw.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 18 Are In & It's A $22 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out!

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you bought some tickets for the draw on January 18, the Lotto Max winning numbers have dropped so you can check if you won anything right now.

The grand prize being offered for this draw is $22 million!

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Winner From BC Won $1 Million & She Didn't Even Pay For Her Ticket

A dream come true! 💸

BCLC Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. won $1 million, and didn't even have to pay anything for her ticket!

The very lucky winner, named Anne Schmiedel, is from Summerland, B.C., and still can't believe she won the lottery. According to the BCLC press release, she won by using her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on December 15, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less