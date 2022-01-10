Lotto Winners In BC Were 'Dancing Around The Kitchen' After They Won On Their Anniversary
That's a wedding anniversary you'll not forget!
A married couple in B.C. said they started dancing around the kitchen after they found out they had become lottery-winning millionaires.
Arthur and Margaret Lyon, from Surrey, were celebrating their wedding anniversary when they received an extra slice of good news — they were $1 million richer after the Lotto 6/49 draw.
Their win came from the Guaranteed Prize section of the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 20, 2021.
Margaret described the moment they found out as "unbelievable, surreal, amazing."
Arthur added: "We were all dancing in the kitchen... we found out that we had won on our anniversary. We could not believe that it had actually happened."
Arthur and Margaret bought their winning ticket at the Nesters Market on 108 Avenue in Surrey but it was their daughter who helped them realize they had won after she scanned their ticket using the Lotto app.
The couple say they plan to spend their winnings on a lifelong dream — to travel on a cruise around the world.
They have previously cruised in Italy and Russia and, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, they can’t wait to get back on board for a much longer adventure.
Lottery winners across B.C. won an incredible $891 million in 2021. The province's biggest winner was Christine Lauzon, from Burnaby, who won $70 million on a Lotto Max draw in September, even though she only went to the shop to buy peanuts.