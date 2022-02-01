Lotto Winners In BC Have Been Playing Together For Over A Decade & Finally Won Big
The two friends were "amazed" that they'd won!
Two lotto winners from B.C., who played together for over a decade, have finally taken home a huge win.
The lucky duo — Pals Douglas Klashinsky and Marcel Zastre — are now $50,378.40 richer thanks to matching 5/6+ numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw from October 30, 2021.
When they found out that they had won, they were "amazed," the British Columbia Lottery Corporation said.
Klashinsky is from Delta, B.C., and Zastre is from White Rock. Even with the distance between them, they kept playing together, and they have now finally been rewarded.
They got their winning ticket from the Rod & Gun Hotel on Alberni Highway in Parksville, but Klashinsky was the one who checked it.
“I checked the ticket at a local pub and had to check it a couple of times to make sure the machine was working properly,” Klashinsky said.
Of course, he called his lotto partner when he found out that they had won. He assumed that Zastre already knew.
Zastre said that Klashinsky asked him if they would still play Lotto 6/49 together, and what he was planning to do with his part of the money.
"I hadn’t checked the ticket yet so I didn’t know what he was talking about,” Zastre said.
He now knows the exciting news though, of course!
Klashinsky said that he is going to share his money with his family and kids.
He's not the only one willing to share his winnings. A Lotto Max winner in B.C. won a huge sum of money, and his sister asked him for a swimming pool.
A couple in B.C. who won the Lotto Max decided to use some of the money to give their restaurant staff a holiday bonus.