lotto max

A Lotto Winner In BC Is Going To Take Her First Trip Outside Of Canada & 'Treat Herself'

Her friend thought she was joking about winning!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A Lotto Winner In BC Is Going To Take Her First Trip Outside Of Canada & 'Treat Herself'
BCLC | Handout

A Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. is going to use her $1 million win to travel outside of Canada for the very first time.

When she found out she was suddenly a millionaire, she couldn't believe it. Her friend with her thought she was joking around — but it was very real!

Sherrill Atchison lives in Kelowna, B.C., and purchased her Lotto 6/49 winning ticket at Capri Centre Mall on Gordon Drive. At the same location, she found out she won the Guaranteed $1-million prize in the September 22, 2021 draw.

“I grabbed my friend and told her to come with me to verify the ticket and I remember saying, ‘I think my eyeballs are upside down,’” said Atchison in a news release from BCLC.

She started jumping up and down when she showed her friend the winning ticket. Only then, did her friend realize, she had actually won the lottery.

She plans to spend some of her winnings on her trip to Mexico. She said that she is also going to be treating herself with some shopping.

What a relaxing, worry-free vacation that will be!

"This win will make life a little more comfortable and I can now go shopping and buy whatever I need,” Atchison said.

It seems like a dream come true.

Lotto 6/49 winners in B.C. won a whopping $99 million combined in 2021, said the release.

Another B.C. Lotto winner, Eric West, won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021. He plans on buying his mom a car with the winnings.

