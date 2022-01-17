Lotto Winner From BC Won $1 Million & She Didn't Even Pay For Her Ticket
A dream come true! 💸
A lotto winner in B.C. won $1 million, and didn't even have to pay anything for her ticket!
The very lucky winner, named Anne Schmiedel, is from Summerland, B.C., and still can't believe she won the lottery. According to the BCLC press release, she won by using her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on December 15, 2021.
“I got a free play from my [previous] ticket, and that free play was what actually won the million,” she said in the release.
“I wasn’t sure if it was real or not! My husband and I told one group of friends and they thought we were joking," she added.
To be fair, most friends would probably think you were joking if you told them you had won a million dollars!
After purchasing her original ticket on playnow.com and winning a free play, she received an email saying she had won. She was with her husband when she checked the email, and discovered the life-changing news.
She was in her living room and said that she thought it was "probably one dollar."
Even though her husband was in disbelief at first too, they checked the numbers and found out that it was actually the $1-Million Guaranteed Prize that she had won!
She's planning on sharing her huge prize too. She said that she is going to give some of the money to her family, and also some to charity. The rest is going to go twordes saving for her retirement!