Lotto Winner From BC Won $1 Million & She Didn't Even Pay For Her Ticket

A dream come true! 💸

Vancouver Staff Writer
BCLC Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. won $1 million, and didn't even have to pay anything for her ticket!

The very lucky winner, named Anne Schmiedel, is from Summerland, B.C., and still can't believe she won the lottery. According to the BCLC press release, she won by using her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on December 15, 2021.

“I got a free play from my [previous] ticket, and that free play was what actually won the million,” she said in the release.

“I wasn’t sure if it was real or not! My husband and I told one group of friends and they thought we were joking," she added.

To be fair, most friends would probably think you were joking if you told them you had won a million dollars!

After purchasing her original ticket on playnow.com and winning a free play, she received an email saying she had won. She was with her husband when she checked the email, and discovered the life-changing news.

She was in her living room and said that she thought it was "probably one dollar."

Even though her husband was in disbelief at first too, they checked the numbers and found out that it was actually the $1-Million Guaranteed Prize that she had won!

She's planning on sharing her huge prize too. She said that she is going to give some of the money to her family, and also some to charity. The rest is going to go twordes saving for her retirement!

Lotto Max Winner From BC 'Had To Do A Double Take' & His Wife Didn't Believe Him

He has big plans for the money!

BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. said he got a shock when he realized he had won $500,000.

Martin Munday, from Langley, said he had to check his winning ticket from the Lotto Max draw on December 17 a few extra times after seeing how much money he had won.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 14 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you bought a ticket or a lot of tickets for the draw on January 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers have dropped so you can check if you won anything right now.

The grand prize being offered this time is $17 million!

Ontario Lottery Winner From Brampton Won $70M Last Month But He Won't Be Retiring

He says several people depend on him for their jobs.

OLG | Press Release

An Ontario lottery winner insists he's not ready to retire despite becoming a multimillionaire last month, and his reasoning is super admirable.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Manoharan Ponnuthurai took home a whopping $70 million after some quick pick numbers won him the Lotto Max jackpot from the December 17, 2021 draw.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 11 Are In & It's A $12 Million Jackpot

Did you win anything?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time again and the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on January 11.

You can check your tickets now to see if you're taking home the $12 million jackpot or even just a free play!

