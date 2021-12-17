Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winner From BC Only Bought A Ticket Because His Co-Workers Were Buying One

They all won $1, he won $1 million!

BCLC | Handout

A Lotto Max winner said he only decided to buy a ticket when he saw his co-workers buying theirs — a decision which has now made him $1 million richer.

Binxiao Qin, from Burnaby, B.C., was inspired to buy a ticket when his co-workers reminded him that there was an upcoming draw.

The next day, the same co-workers were checking their tickets only to find out that they'd won $1. That reminded Qin to check his tickets and he said it came as a total shock.

"They were buying their tickets, so I thought ‘okay, I’ll follow along, I’ll buy too.' I was just so surprised," he said.

Qin won $1 million from the Maxmillions prize pot in the December 10 Lotto Max draw.

He plans to use some of his winnings towards his wedding day.

"My fiancée was so surprised. We found out on the BCLC Lotto! App [the day after the draw]. I showed her the phone and we saw the $1 million prize."

A B.C. couple who also recently won a Lotto Max draw decided to use their winnings to give their restaurant staff a bonus for the holidays.

Emmanouel and Stavroula Savvaidis, from Powell River, B.C., won $500,000 by playing the Extra in the Lotto Max draw on November 5.

