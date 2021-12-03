Trending Tags

A Lottery Winner In BC Said The Gas Station Employee Was 'More Excited' Than He Was

He now wakes up "feeling free."

BCLC | Handout

A man in B.C. won $675,000 playing the lottery and is still in disbelief over it.

Mustapha Salmi lives in Vancouver and decided on a whim to buy a Set for Life ticket, instead of his regular crossword or bingo scratch tickets.

Lucky that he did, because he happened to choose the winning ticket, landing him a big sum of money.

According to a BCLC press release, he bought the ticket at a Super Save gas station in Richmond, where he frequently goes.

He checked the ticket at that gas station and said in the release: "I showed the retailer…he scanned the ticket in the machine and saw that I won. He was more excited than I was!”

After he found out that he won big, he called BCLC to claim his prize.

It still hadn't sunk in though, as Salmi recalled in the press release that he said, “It happened to me? Really?”

He was in total disbelief when he won, and his close friend was as well. After calling his pal, he also thought it was a joke, unable to believe the huge win.

Now that it has settled in a little bit, he has started planning how to use the money.

First and foremost, Salmi said he is going to take his loved ones for a celebratory dinner in Vancouver, and then start planning a trip overseas to visit his family.

He said in the release that he now wakes up "feeling free," and that this money will not only help him but also his family.

