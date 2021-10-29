Trending Tags

​A Lottery Winner In BC​ Had Half A Million Reasons To Wake His Mom Up Super Early

He thought that he was dreaming 💤

A Lottery Winner In BC Had Half A Million Reasons To Wake His Mom Up Super Early
BCLC | Handout, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

A B.C. man just won half a million dollars in the BC/49 lottery draw, and he found out super early in the morning.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said that the winner, Wook Jae Jung, bought the ticket on the BCLC Lotto app and checked it first thing in the morning.

It said that he thought he might still be dreaming when he saw that he had won $500,000.

He couldn't stop himself from letting the whole family know.

"My mom was sleeping, but I just had to wake her up. She woke up right away when I said I won $500,000. She couldn't say anything. I also had to tell my sister," he said.

He had good reason for disrupting their beauty sleep though, and now is going to use the money for a small condo and a trip to Hawaii with his family.

