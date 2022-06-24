NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Lotto Winner In BC 'Couldn't Sleep' After Winning A $10.9M Jackpot & Plans To Travel Abroad

She bought the ticket because her friend was late for dinner!

Western Canada Editor
Trang Dang.

Trang Dang.

BCLC | Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. had trouble getting some shut-eye after scoring a $10.9 million win playing the Lotto 6/49. After getting that kind of money, who can blame her for not being able to sleep!

The lucky Lotto 6/49 jackpot winner, Trang Dang, was in shock after she found out that she had won big in the May 28 draw. Dang lives in Burnaby and bought her ticket from a Safeway store on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster.

She happened to purchase the ticket while she was waiting on her friend, who was actually running late for their dinner plans. Dang decided to grab some groceries while she waited, and picked up the lottery ticket.

Thankfully Dang's friend was running behind schedule that day, or she might have never bought the winning ticket.

After checking her ticket on the lotto app, Dang told her mom about the big news first.

"My mom was very excited. She plays the lottery even more than me," she said.

Dang already has a few ideas of how to use her new riches, including finding a new home and travelling to Europe. She hopes to go to Italy, France, and Spain.

Dang said that the massive win is "life-changing and has made things so much easier."

She isn't the only lottery player in B.C. that's gotten lucky lately. A Lotto Max winner in the province couldn't believe his win at first and now wants to take a road trip across Canada with his new money.

