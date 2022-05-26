NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc lotto

BC Lotto Winner Says One Email Made Him A Millionaire & He's Got Big Plans For His Family

"Our first reaction was, ‘That is too many zeros!'"

Vancouver Editor
Lotto winner Greg Gauthier.

Lotto winner Greg Gauthier.

BCLC | Handout

A lotto winner in B.C. was scrolling through his inbox one morning and opened up a life-changing email.

The lucky winner, named Greg Gauthier, scored $1 million in the May 7, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw — and is using his new riches in the sweetest way.

Gauthier and his wife actually scroll through their email together every morning, according to BCLC, but were shocked by one very special message.

The Kamloops couple was super excited when they saw the email telling them that they had won, and were also surprised.

“Our first reaction was, ‘That is too many zeros!’” Gauthier said.

The first call the couple made after discovering that they were millionaires was to their children, who were also thrilled about the news.

Gauthier is actually planning to use the winnings to help out his loved ones.

“My biggest feeling was that I can now look into the future and put my kids and grandson in a great place. I’m able to make life easier for my family and I really enjoy helping out," he said.

To make it even more heartwarming, Gauthier is planning to celebrate becoming a lottery winner by having "a nice family dinner," he said.

That's not all the winner has in store for his money though. He also wants to head to the East Coast for a trip, and maybe even a vacation somewhere warm.

Gauthier scored his $1 million by buying his ticket on PlayNow.com but is also a part of a group at work who plays the lottery together. This win goes all to Gauthier though — and his family.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...