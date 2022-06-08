NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Hundreds Of Scratch & Win Players In BC Were Told They Lost But Actually Had Winning Tickets

Dig out your scratch-and-win tickets!

Someone scratching a lottery ticket.

Payphoto | Dreamstime

If you played a scratch-and-win game in B.C. on Monday and were disappointed in the results, there could still be some hope! According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, an error in a system led to hundreds of players being falsely told that they didn't win.

BCLC told people in B.C. who played the "$3 Road to Riches" Scratch & Win on June 6, to re-check their tickets.

Out of the players who checked their tickets on Monday, about 503 winning tickets were wrongly validated as "not a winner."

Around 83% of those winning tickets that were falsely validated had a prize amount of $3 to $15, and 15% of them were free-play tickets. Seven of the tickets were for $20, two were for $30, and one ticket was for $100.

That means someone out there is $100 richer and likely still doesn't know it. Hopefully, they didn't toss out the ticket when they thought they'd lost!

BCLC discovered the error thanks to a player that checked their ticket on a terminal and got the "not a winner" message. Their physical ticket, though, which they scratched, showed a win. Luckily, they contacted BCLC and made them aware of the issue.

Due to the error, BCLC suspended ticket validations for the "$3 Road to Riches"game, but on June 7 tested the validations and determined that they were working correctly.

Anyone who played the game on Monday can re-check their ticket at BCLC lottery retail locations or by using the Lotto! App. Players can also call BCLC at 1-866-815-0222 to check.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

