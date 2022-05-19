NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

BC Lotto Winner Just Scored $2M & Actually Thought The Machine Was Broken At First

He has some big travel plans!

Vancouver Editor
Colin Turick.

Colin Turick.

BCLC

A lotto winner in B.C. is ready to hit the road after he won $2 million in a BC/49 lottery draw.

The lucky winner, named Colin Turick, is buying "the motorhome of his dreams," with his new money, said a BCLC press release.

Turick lives in Prince George and bought his winning lottery ticket at the North Nechako Food Store on North Nechako Rd. He didn't even wait to go home before checking his ticket and discovered he won right at the store.

He literally could not even believe his luck at first.

Turick said: “I checked my ticket at the kiosk and thought, ‘I must be reading this wrong… the machine is broken… something can’t be right!’”

It turns out the machine was working just fine, and Turick was suddenly a multi-millionaire. As soon as he found out the big news, he told his wife — who he said was "in disbelief."

She's not the only one who was surprised about the incredible win. Turick also said that he can't believe it still and that he's in shock.

"This will change my life for sure,” he added.

He already has started thinking up ways to spend the money. He said that he is going to use the new motorhome to travel around the U.S. with his wife.

“This win means I’m able to enjoy my retirement,” Turick said.

Apparently, luck is in the air in B.C., because someone else in the province won $2 million recently — just days before her birthday!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...