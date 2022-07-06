A Group Of BC Nurses Won The Lotto Max After Years Of Playing & Are Celebrating Together
It was a group of 15 nurses!
Lotto Max-winning nurses in B.C. have been playing the lottery together for about two years and just won big in the June 14 draw.
One of the 15 nursing colleagues, named Adriana Miklosikova, checked the winning lottery ticket and thought it was only $256 at first but quickly realized she was missing some zeros.
"I was at home, preparing my breakfast after finishing my workout. I scanned the ticket and thought it was $256 but then noticed the comma. I scanned it a few more times on the BCLC Lotto! app, and realized it was $256,000," Miklosikova said.
The large group of lucky winners is now planning to have a nice dinner together to celebrate their big win.
Miklosikova added that winning "is unbelievable," and they each want to "plan something special with the extra money."
While playing with a huge group like this sounds fun, BCLC warns that people should "take some steps that will help avoid any misunderstandings."
They recommend selecting one person to be the captain of the lottery playing team to organize all of the money and track any winnings. Hopefully, if you decide to play as a team, your group will score big like these nurses!
These 15 winners aren't the only people getting lucky in the province. A lottery winner in B.C. recently took home $2 million after thinking the machine was broken when it said he had won.
Another winner in B.C. also thought it was a mistake at first when she won the Lotto Max.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.