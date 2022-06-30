NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc lotto

Lotto Winner In BC Told Her Nieces She'd Buy A Puppy If She Won & They're Holding Her To It

"I will have more time to take the dog on walks now!"

Western Canada Editor
Lottery winner, Maria Hecimovic.

Lottery winner, Maria Hecimovic.

BCLC | Handout

A lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. made a promise that she probably never thought she would actually have to fulfill, but after winning $1 million in the lottery, she owes her nieces a puppy.

Maria Hecimovic lives in Burnaby, and actually thought she was hallucinating when she first discovered that she had won the June 15 Lotto 6/49 draw — but it turns out that she wasn't!

Hecimovic bought the lucky ticket at a Safeway in Burnaby, and was getting ready for work when she decided to check the BCLC Lotto! App.

"I thought I was hallucinating! I also took the ticket to a Circle K ticket kiosk to double-check,” Hecimovic said.

After the big win was confirmed, she first told her brother-in-law, and then her whole family. They were all super excited about the news, and Hecimovic was a bit shocked.

"I had to sit on the roof to clear my head," she said.

Hecimovic plans to retire earlier than expected, thanks to her new riches, and take a family trip to Seattle in the summer. Plus, she wants to fit some shopping time in there.

Of course, she's not off the hook for her promise either.

"I promised my nieces that I would get a puppy if I ever won the lottery and I know they won’t let me forget that. Though, I will have more time to take the dog on walks now," she said.

As for what it feels like to suddenly be a millionaire, Hecimovic said there is "so much less to worry about."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...