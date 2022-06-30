Lotto Winner In BC Told Her Nieces She'd Buy A Puppy If She Won & They're Holding Her To It
"I will have more time to take the dog on walks now!"
A lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. made a promise that she probably never thought she would actually have to fulfill, but after winning $1 million in the lottery, she owes her nieces a puppy.
Maria Hecimovic lives in Burnaby, and actually thought she was hallucinating when she first discovered that she had won the June 15 Lotto 6/49 draw — but it turns out that she wasn't!
Hecimovic bought the lucky ticket at a Safeway in Burnaby, and was getting ready for work when she decided to check the BCLC Lotto! App.
"I thought I was hallucinating! I also took the ticket to a Circle K ticket kiosk to double-check,” Hecimovic said.
After the big win was confirmed, she first told her brother-in-law, and then her whole family. They were all super excited about the news, and Hecimovic was a bit shocked.
"I had to sit on the roof to clear my head," she said.
Hecimovic plans to retire earlier than expected, thanks to her new riches, and take a family trip to Seattle in the summer. Plus, she wants to fit some shopping time in there.
Of course, she's not off the hook for her promise either.
"I promised my nieces that I would get a puppy if I ever won the lottery and I know they won’t let me forget that. Though, I will have more time to take the dog on walks now," she said.
As for what it feels like to suddenly be a millionaire, Hecimovic said there is "so much less to worry about."