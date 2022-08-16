Lotto Max Winner In BC Got So Excited His Wife 'Thought He Was Having A Heart Attack'
"She asked if I was okay because I kept saying 'oh my god' over and over."
A Lotto Max winner's wife thought he was having a heart attack, but it turned out that he was just excited because he had won $1 million in the Lotto Max Maxmillions draw.
Luckily, the Nanaimo resident was perfectly safe when he discovered he had won the August 2 draw while visiting a local grocery store.
The lucky lottery winner, named Richard Aubertin, said his wife asked if he was okay as he kept saying "oh my god" again and again. The thrilling moment was shared by the entire store when he checked his ticket at 49th Parallel Grocery on Cedar Road.
"I used the self-scanner at the counter, and the rest is history. There was lots of excitement from others in the store too," he said.
Aubertin plans to use his windfall to upgrade his home as well as travel. He is also planning an early retirement with the extra cash.
“It's all so sudden, overwhelming even! I’m able to relax now and retire and this also provides some security for my family," Aubertin added.
Someone else in B.C. also recently scored big playing the Lotto Max. They set a record for the "largest lottery ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com," taking home a huge $34 million.
Last month, another B.C. resident won $500,000, but at first, she thought she had won just $1 from the lottery. She is also putting her winnings toward retirement.
According to BCLC, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $108 million from Lotto Max this year alone.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.