A Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Was 'In Denial' For 24 Hours & His Friend Thought It Was A Joke
"I thought, 'that can’t be right.'"
A lotto winner in B.C. scored half a million dollars in the August 31, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw, but his friend thought it was a total joke when he first heard the news.
The lottery winner, named Lorne Hradecki, was also in disbelief about the big win for an entire day, thinking that it couldn't be real.
"I thought, 'that can’t be right,'" he said, and added that he "went through the whole day in disbelief!"
BCLC said that the Kelowna resident "was in denial for a full 24 hours before reality hit that his win was real."
It did in fact sink in though, and he went straight to his friend to share the exciting news, who thought it was a joke.
“I took a screenshot when I got home from work to show my friend and he thought I was messing with him. I also told my uncle — he believed me and offered some practical advice," he said.
As for what Hradecki will do with $500,000, a vacation is in the books after he buys a new car.
He added that the win feels "fantastic," and also relieving. After becoming half a million dollars richer, you could definitely breathe a big sigh of relief!
