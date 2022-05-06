Lotto Max Winner From BC Did 'A Double-Take' After Realizing He'd Won In A Very Random Way
He decided to change things up, and it paid off in a big way!
A lottery player in B.C. won an astonishing amount of money in the Lotto Max draw — and had to double-check it after scooping a big prize.
Gerald Long, from Duncan, B.C., had such a hard time believing he won the $1 million Maxmillions prize in the April 15, 2022 Lotto Max draw by picking his numbers in the most random way possible.
"I was picking my regular numbers and then I decided to add an extra line by physically closing my eyes and picking random numbers off of the keypad on my phone," he recalled.
“I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double take,” he also told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.
He realized he had won while he was at his cousin's house for Easter weekend. Not only was he in disbelief that he won the lottery, but his entire family was as well.
“Everyone was in complete shock,” he said.
Long plans to put his winnings towards a family trip and he wants to take some time to think about what he'd like to do with the rest.
“It’s a dream really,” he also added.
One Lotto Max winner from B.C., Joanna Danielewicz, said she felt extremely blessed to have won almost $250,000 from a draw on December 31. Then, another Lotto winner from B.C., Lindalie Dansereau, was in disbelief when she found out she had won $1-million from the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Last year was a lucky year for lottery players. In 2021, lotto players won over $262 million in winnings from Lotto Max.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.