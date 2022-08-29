This BC Lotto Winner Just Scored $2M & Here's How He Plans On Securing His Daughter's Future
"I told my wife and she started crying."
A Lotto winner couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the number of zeros on the cheque before realizing he was $2 million richer.
Mandeep Maan, from Surrey, B.C., became a multimillionaire in the BC/49 draw on August 17, 2022 — causing an emotional whirlwind for him and his family.
“When I learned I won, I was in my truck and started shaking,” said Maan. He happened to check his winning ticket through the BCLC’s Lotto app.
"I told my wife and she started crying. She woke up our kids and they started crying as well – at first, they thought something bad happened,” he added.
He had purchased the winning ticket at the Town Pantry on 88 Avenue in Langley, B.C.
The Lotto winner plans to put his winnings towards his daughter's education and then take time to figure out how to spend the rest.
When BCLC asked him how he felt about winning the lottery, he said: “It feels great, I feel very lucky to have won the lottery. It’s going to make things smoother for helping my kids.”
Maan joins a growing list of lucky lotto winners from BC this year — another B.C. man scored a $1 million Lotto Max prize recently and his wife thought that he was having a heart attack.
But the biggest Lotto winner from B.C this year won an astonishing $31 million and set a brand new record as the largest lottery ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com, according to BCLC.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.