Lotto Max Winner In BC Just Scored A Whopping $31M & It Set A Record

"My family initially thought it was a smaller amount."

Western Canada Editor
BCLC | Handout

A Lotto Max winner in B.C. just took home the "largest lottery ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com," according to BCLC.

The record-breaking $31 million jackpot lotto win was a shock for the West Kelowna resident, Jennifer Cole. Cole said that the decision to get a lottery subscription on BCLC's PlayNow website was "one of the best of her life."

It's unsurprising, given that she's now a multimillionaire because of it!

Cole said that she heard that the Lotto Max jackpot was won on the website, so she logged into her account to check if it could be her.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected," she said.

Right after discovering she had won big, Cole said that she went to tell her family.

"My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!"

As for what she plans to do with her new riches, Cole is looking forward to retiring and getting to spend more time with her loved ones.

She does need a minute to figure out how she's going to spend the huge amount of money, though.

"I plan on taking some time to decide what's next," Cole said.

She added that she does know that travelling is in her future, thanks to the lottery win.

She's not the only British Columbian who has taken home some extra cash from the lottery lately. One winner won big, but his wife didn't believe him at first!

