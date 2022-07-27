NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Lotto Winners In Alberta Took Home $1M Together & One Of Them Missed The Exciting Call

"I was out for a walk and left my phone behind."

Calgary Staff Writer
The winners of the Lotto 649 draw.

WCLC

A group of six friends in Alberta hit the jackpot when they won $1 million playing the Lotto 6/49, but when a virtual call was set up to break the amazing news, one person completely missed it.

The winning ticket was bought by Susan Solano and five friends who have been playing the lottery together for three years, from a Husky in St. Albert on June 16, ahead of the June 18 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Solano, who is from St. Albert, discovered the group had won a cool $1 million when she opened the Lotto Spot app and checked her ticket a few days after the draw.

Despite the app saying she was a winner, Solano ended up checking in store too, just to remove any doubt.

"I checked the ticket on the app and immediately went to the store to make sure I was seeing things right," Solano said.

Solano is splitting the money with Todd Nielsen, Luis De La Torre Fossi, Dean Lunt, Romina Garcia and Fatima Fider. The win means that each of them is getting $166,667.

“Once I was done at the store, I set up a meeting to let the rest of the group know," she said.

However, one member of the group missed the call entirely.

"I was the last one who knew. I was out for a walk and left my phone behind,” De La Torre Fossi said.

According to the winners, receiving their shares of the $1 million prize feels "pretty good."

“I was completely shocked!” Solano added.

As for how they plan to spend their windfall, the group has pretty similar ideas including investing, paying off bills and planning some trips.

