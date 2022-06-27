NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto winner alberta

A Lotto Winner In Alberta Was Doing Laundry When She Found Out That She Was A Millionaire

"I thought I won $100,000 then I looked closer..."

Calgary Staff Writer
Winner Juanita Melenko.

Winner Juanita Melenko.

Courtesy of WCLC

A lottery winner in Alberta had her trip to the laundromat turn into a life-changing event after winning $1 million on an instant ticket.

On June 12, Juanita Melenko was doing her laundry at a local laundromat in Vegreville and decided to buy two $100 Ultimate instant tickets from a gas station to add a little excitement to laundry day between loads.

When she scratched her tickets, she was beyond surprised to find that one of her numbers matched the winning number, earning her the ticket's top prize of $1 million. At first, though, Melenko was convinced she had won a lot less.

"I thought I won $100,000, then I looked closer and saw it was $1 million," Melenko recalled.

To be sure she was right, Melenko returned to the store to check her ticket, where the cashier confirmed she had won the $1 million prize.

Melenko bought her ticket from the Vegreville Co-Op Gas Bar at 4906 51 Ave. She's the first winner to bring home the top prize since the Ultimate instant tickets launched in Western Canada last month.

Now that surprise has worn off, all that's left for Melenko to do is decide how to spend her new money — and she already has a couple of ideas.

“I’m going to pay off my farm debt and purchase a new vehicle,” she said.

Melenko's win comes just after two Calgary friends discovered they had also won a cool $1 million in a Lotto Max draw earlier this month.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...